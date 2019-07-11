Tracking Tropical Storm Barry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At 10 PM Thursday, Tropical Storm Barry was located in the Northern Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles South of New Orleans according The National Hurricane Center. Maximum winds are 50 MPH and it is slowly drifting West at 3 MPH.

The storm is expected to intensify Friday over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and could reach hurricane strength before landfall expected on Saturday. Winds need to reach 74 MPH for Barry to be considered a hurricane. The forecast track takes Barry into Louisiana Saturday and toward Arkansas Sunday night into Monday. The storm will weaken as it moves inland, although heavy rains will continue.

The heaviest rains will fall along and to the East of the track. Over a foot of rain is possible in South Central Louisiana with isolated amounts over 20 inches. The heaviest rain for Arkansas will be across Southeast and eastern Arkansas where locally over 5 inches is possible. Rainfall amounts 1 to 3 inches Central Arkansas and less than an inch West. If the system goes farther East, rainfall amounts will be less, but if the system tracks farther West, heavier rain will be likely.

What can you do right now? The best thing is to stay with us for updates with this system as we get new data every day. Once we hone in on where the highest rainfall axis will set up, plans can be made then for any concern of possible flooding.