Truck wreck shuts down I-55 in Crittenden County

Posted: May 29, 2019 09:26 AM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 09:28 AM CDT

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - Traffic is being diverted around a stretch of Interstate 55 after an early morning truck wreck north of Marion.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Five hours later, the Arkansas Department of Transportation's iDriveArkansas website said it would possibly be two to three more hours before the interstate could reopen.

Shortly before 9 a.m., ARDOT said crews had finished pumping ethanol from the crashed truck into another truck and that wreckers would soon start removing the wrecked truck.

The shutdown area is between mile markers 10 and 14 and traffic is being diverted to service roads.

