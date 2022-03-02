NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A “freedom trucker” convoy heading to Washington D.C. from across the country made a stop in Arkansas Wednesday.

A group of truckers met at the North Little Rock Travel Plaza and headed out, bound for the nation’s capital.

The group was met by supporters holding signs and waving flags.

Participant Alan Baguley said many of the people taking part in the convoy are concerned about the possible erosion of constitutional rights in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“We’re meeting up with a bunch of people from Dallas and Oklahoma,” he explained. “We’re going up to DC, not to downtown DC. We’re peaceful protesters, we want our freedoms back.”

A similar effort made international headlines as drivers gathered in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, blocking streets and leading to gridlock for weeks in the city.

The convoy is set to arrive in Washington D.C. on Monday, March 7.