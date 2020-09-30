Trump, Biden go head to head in first presidential debate

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio. — President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden went head to head in their first presidential debate. A democratic watch party was held tonight.

Fox News Correspondent Ray Bogan is in Cleveland, Ohio with a look at how it went.

The presidential contenders wasted no time going on the attack. That included debate on filling the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

“We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her,” said Trump.

“We should wait, we should wait to see what the outcome of this election is because that’s the only way they have a say,” said Biden.

The debate was designed to focus on six central themes but instead centered on attacks.

“They give you good press they give me bad press but that’s okay,” said Trump.

Moderator Chris Wallace worked to steer the contenders back to the questions.

“What is the Trump healthcare plan?” asked Wallace.

“I guess I’m debating you, not him buy that’s okay,” said Trump.

They also debated the importance of masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“He’s a fool on this,” said Biden.

“If you can get the crowds you do the same,” said Trump.

President Trump was also questioned on a report that he only paid $750 in income tax.

“I pay millions of taxes,” said Trump.