Trump, Biden win Arkansas Primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas voters gave the victory in the state’s Super Tuesday primary to President Donald Trump (Republican) and Democrat Joe Biden.

The president’s tally was a decisive 97 percent of the vote with 31 percent of precincts reporting.

For the former vice-president is was a closer race with Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg.

With 31 percent of precincts reporting, Biden had 34.3 percent of the vote. Sanders was next with 20.7 percent and Bloomberg had snagged 19.6 percent.

Primary election returns still coming in.

Latest unofficial results: