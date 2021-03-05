Trump endorses Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin in Attorney General campaign

Former President Donald Trump has given his endorsement for Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin who is running for Attorney General.
‘Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, who is running for Attorney General, is a highly respected Army Veteran who will always fight for the great people of Arkansas. Tim will be tough on crime, defend our second amendment, loves our military and our vets, and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave men and women of Law Enforcement. Tim Griffin has my complete and total endorsement!’President Donald J. Trump