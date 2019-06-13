Trump says Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is returning to Arkansas.
President Trump tweeted that Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month. Trump thanked her for a “job well done” and said he hopes she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas.
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019