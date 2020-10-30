‘Turn and test’ this weekend to prevent house fires

According to the American Red Cross, local volunteers have helped over 1,500 people after home fires since January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the American Red Cross encourage people to test their smoke alarms when they turn their clocks back on Sunday.

According to a news release sent by the American Red Cross Friday, Greater Arkansas volunteers responded to more than 450 home fires to help more than 1,500 people with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning.

“The need to protect ourselves from home fires hasn’t stopped during COVID-19,” said Lori Arnold, executive director, Greater Arkansas chapter. “That’s why it’s critical to have working smoke alarms, which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. This weekend, take a few minutes to ‘turn and test’ to help keep you and your loved ones safe.”

HOW TO ‘TURN AND TEST’

Press the button on your smoke alarms, following the manufacturer’s instructions and replace the batteries if needed.

Also:

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Officials say the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Practice your two-minute escape plan. According to the news release, it is important to also include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, like a neighbor’s home or landmark where everyone can meet.

For more information, visit redcross.org/fire. You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.

