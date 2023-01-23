LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Arkansans have each won $25,000 from a new game by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

In a press release, it was announced that Jonathan Pierangeli of Fayetteville and Edna Owens of Atkins each won the prizes after purchasing tickets from the Jackpocket lottery app.

Pierangeli said he was at work when he got a text saying he had won the prizes. He plans on using his winnings to pay off debt.

Owens said that this was the first time she had played LOTTO since the launch in September. She said that she already had plans to retire in June and the lottery prize will help with that.

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is currently at $502 million.

For mor information on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, or to check for winning numbers, visit them online at MyArkansasLottery.com.