FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Driving in Arkansas can be frustrating sometimes, especially on interstates.

A recent report from car manufacturer Volvo ranked two highways that run through Arkansas among the most loathed in the country.

Volvo surveyed 3,000 drivers and then a research team used their responses to create the top 100 most-hated highways in the United States.

Interstate 40

I-40 came in as the 18th most-hated highway in America, Volvo says. The ranking says that certain parts of I-40 such as near West Memphis have been known to cause some serious backups.

Interstate 30

The other highway in Arkansas ranked in the top 100 was Interstate 30, the 30th most hated. I-30 runs from Texarkana to Little Rock with hotspots of traffic congestion found mostly in the state’s capital.

The top five were US-101 in California, I-5 in California, I-405 (San Diego Freeway) in California, I-76 (Pennsylvania Turnpike) in Pennsylvania and I-70 in Colorado.