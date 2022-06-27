LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Arkansas senators are facing sanctions due to ethics violations and could be removed from their committee positions.

According to a report from the Arkansas Times, Republican Senators Mark Johnson and Alan Clark violated senate rules when Johnson signed Clark up for a Boys State event in early June.

The issue is that Clark did not actually attend, but reportedly still collected a reimbursement of public funds for the event.

According to the report, Clark is eligible to claim a $55 per diem fee plus mileage.

The Senate Ethics Committee met on Monday to discuss the penalties. Both Johnson and Clark face the same penalties, which include being removed from their chairmanship and vice-chairmanships.

Johnson and Clark are both disallowed from serving on Boys State, Girls State or the Senate Ethics Committee ever again.

The full senate will have to vote on the recommendations.