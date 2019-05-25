Two arrested after drug bust in Mayflower Video

MAYFLOWER, Ark.- Mayflower Police make a drug bust this week, but they found more than just drugs at a home.

Police say a tip turned into a search warrant into a Paradise Circle home on Wednesday.

Officers arrested Christopher Langley and Monica Jefferies.

Officers say they found syringes with drugs hidden in children's backpacks.

Police say they also found pistols, guns, cash, a large amount of marijuana and meth, along with scales and bags.

"It seems fun at first, and you make some quick cash at it. There's all kinds of things that look pretty on the surface as long as you think you can't get caught," says Lt. Wesley Tyler with the Mayflower Police Department. "But the minute you do get caught, your life's going to go in a whole other direction, and it's not going to be fun for you."

Police say a child under 10 years old, who had been in the home at some point, tested positive for drugs.