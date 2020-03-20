Two arrested in connection to Pine Bluff homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide on March 12 in Pine Bluff.

Pine Bluff police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of McConnell Circle in reference to a shooting.

Once officers arrived they found 21-year-old Leoncio Flores lying inside an apartment, unresponsive.

On March 19, 18-year-old Karizma Fisher of Monticello and 18-year-old Keuntae Shelton of Pine Bluff were taken into custody in connection to the homicide of Flores.

Fisher and Shelton were booked into the Jefferson County Jail for Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery.