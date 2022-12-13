EL PASO, Ark. – Two brothers are credited with saving their younger sister from a gruesome dog attack Sunday.

Three young siblings were at their grandma’s house Sunday having a good time until things took a turn for the worst.

“It was the worst day of my entire life ever,” Grandmother Brenda Hrubes said.

Two dogs came to attack the kids. Six-year-old Declan Moore was attacked first.

“It felt like a million needles were poking me,” Declan said.

“Then Aiden heard him scream and turned around and went to try to get them off of him. They got them off of him, but then they attacked Aiden,” Declan said.

Ten-year-old Aiden Guzman said he tried to fight them off, but he said he was in a tug-of-war and couldn’t move.

“I thought we were going to lose him,” Declan said.

Declan then picked up their three-year-old sister and ran home, leaving Aiden behind.

“He was laying in the street and the owner was already dragging one of the dogs away, but the other was just chewing him up,” Hrubes said.

Brenda Hrubes said she will never forget it.

“My 10-year-old grandson was laying there saying I’m dying, ‘Bren bren I’m dying, tell everyone I love them’,” Hrubes recalled.

Doctors had to cut off the jacket Guzman had on during the attack. Underneath it, Aiden had endured nearly 41 wounds.

“Not good, I don’t know how to explain it,” Aiden said.

Aiden is currently on the road to recovery, but both Aiden and Declan said their main goal was just to make sure their sister was safe.

“It’s okay, you aren’t bit. That’s the only thing that matters,” Declan said.

Declan ended up having to get a total of 10 stitches, and Aiden was in surgery for over three hours.

Aiden is still in the hospital recovering for now.

Anyone who would like to help support the family can donate here.