Two Camden High School students killed in crash, another injured

MAGNOLIA, Ark.- Early Monday morning, three Camden Fairview High School students were in a car crash, two were killed and one was taken to the hospital.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene while one other passenger was taken to the hospital.

“It’s a tragedy for our community and our school district,” said Fred Lilly, Camden Fairview School District Superintendent, “When something like this happens it’s difficult, it really is difficult. “

Camden Fairview Superintendent Fred Lilly said the whole community hurts when things like this happen.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the teens drove onto highway 79 in Magnolia from a private road and their car was struck by a Freightliner.

State Police reports the driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

“It’s a tremendous loss not only for our community but for the parents. We feel their pain because it’s tough losing a child and it’s just heartbreaking,” said Lilly.

Our sister station reports the two students who were killed, were 14-year-old boys.

The age of the girl taken to the hospital has not yet been released and her condition is unknown.

Superintendent Lilly said the school counselors are back at school right now, so if any students need support they are able to get help at the school.