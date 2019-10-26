Two dead in a house fire in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — The local Sheriff’s office responded to multiple calls of a fire around 2:40 p.m. today outside of Jasper on HWY. 7.

Several fire departments in the surrounding areas responded to the fire and they discovered two people who were dead inside the house along with a dog that was also inside the house.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing and the names of the victims have not been released.

