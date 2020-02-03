Update: Logan Co. man faces two counts of murder after deadly Greenwood house fire

Update:

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – A Logan County man is facing murder charges after a deadly house fire last week in Sebastian County.

Johnathan Carroll Massey, 21, of Paris, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two burned bodies were found outside a home in Greenwood on Jan. 30, according to 12th Judicial District prosecuting attorney Daniel Shue.

Massey had been arrested Jan. 31 after being pulled over in Booneville in a truck authorities said was stolen from the scene of the incident in Greenwood.

No bond has been set for Massey, who’s also been charged with felony arson, aggravated robbery, and theft of property.

He will be arraigned on Feb. 5.

Update:

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Johnathon C. Massey, of Paris, has been arrested in relation to this fire, police report.

He has been charged with theft of property in relation to the missing vehicle, according to the report.

He is being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center with no bond.

Original story:

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Two people are dead after a house fire in West Arkansas.

Around 2:30 p.m. on January, 30 the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a utility service worker that reported a house on fire in the 3700 block of East Clark’s Chapel Road.

Deputies and fire rescue arrived finding the house fully engulfed in flames.

A deputy made a search around the house and found two burned bodies outside of the home.

Investigators took over the crime scene.

Interviews with neighbors and family members told detectives a white Chevy pickup truck had been missing from the house.

A BOLO was put out into the area.

Around 5:30 p.m. the truck had been pulled over by police in Booneville.

A white man was inside the truck. Investigators went to Boonville, and brought the man in for an interview.

The truck was seized and will be processed for evidence.

This investigation is ongoing. There is a possibility of more suspects being identified and arrested.

The remains of the two individuals are being sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock for autopsy.

The identities of the two have not been released.