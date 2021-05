ROYAL, Ark. — A man and a woman have died after a truck turned in front of their motorcycle Saturday on Highway 270 in the Royal community.

60-year-old Noel Vincent and 63-year-old Melinda Vincent of Parks died in the accident.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the motorcycle was traveling west when the eastbound 2003 Dodge made a left turn in their path.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.