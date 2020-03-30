Two-dozen local churches come together to help feed ER staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Nearly two dozen local churches from Conway to Little Rock have come together to help feed those on the frontline of COVID 19 – our doctors and nurses.

BJ Stricklin is the Lead Pastor at the Summit Church in Little Rock. He says the churches came together because they saw a need.

The various organizations are using donations to help pay for the food.

As a result, local restaurants are getting the business and hospital staff is being fed.

On Monday, Pastor BJ Stricklin and Pastor Kory Hamlin with Summit Church, delivered 30 meals to ER staff at CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock.

“We’re feeding about 30 to 50 people per day and the food is all coming from local small businesses and restaurants here in the area,” Stricklin says.

The pastor says they are still looking for restaurants to particpate.

On Monday, local family-owned restaurant, Delicious Temptations provided 30 meals for CHI St. Vincent’s emergency department.

Stricklin says many of the staff members are putting in long hours and restaurants are now looking for new ways to reach their customers.

“More restaurants are doing take-out order and we are here doing our part,” he says.

To learn more about how you can help or get involved, click here.