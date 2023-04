LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people who died in a March 26 fire.

According to investigators, 56-year-old Kenneth Boyd and 61-year-old Teresa Phillips, both of Cabot died in a camper fire in the 2200 block of Lusby Court.

Investigators say the fire started around 3 a.m., with neighbors telling deputies that two people were known to be inside the camper.

Deputies say when the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside.