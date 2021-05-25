Two LRSD schools host in-person graduation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two Little Rock School District schools hosted an in-person graduation to celebrate their seniors.

Students and families said they are grateful to celebrate in person as Little Rock High School students walked across the stage with their diplomas.

“To be able to graduate in person means a lot to me personally because it’s a one in a lifetime thing,” Mercades Brown, 2021 Southwest HS Graduate, said.

Students like Seth Tahi, a graduate, said that they all worked very hard to get to this point.

“It’s more represents your hard work, your efforts everything you’ve worked hard for, and condense it into one moment,” graduate, Seth Tahi said.

LRSD said they limited the number of guests to four people per graduate, and to help with social distancing, everyone was asked to wear a mask at the event.

“Seeing all your loved ones and your family and your supporters you really get that rush of adrenaline and you feel good about yourself because it’s like no feeling you’ve ever had, it’s a one-time thing,” Tahi said.

Many of the graduates said that they have plans for college or to go into another certification program.