Two men escape from Pulaski County Regional Detention Center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - At 2:13 a.m. Jason Brown and Geronimo Espericueta were discovered missing from the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.
It is initially believed that they crawled through a bathroom ceiling in “B” Unit and made their way to the roof. “B” Unit is located in the old jail that is attached to the newer facility. Local agencies are assisting.
The Arkansas Department of Correction is assisting with tracking dogs.
Both have ties to White County.
Jason Michael Brown
Book Date: 4/30/2019
Charges: Aggravated Robbery, Burglary and Theft Charges, Hold For parole.
Geronimo Espericueta
Book date: 3/27/2019
Charges: Drug Charges and Hold for US Marshal
