Two men robbed by multiple attackers in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department says that late last night two men reported being attacked by a group of people after being followed from a restaurant.

According to the police report the 25-year-old man and the 35-year-old man say they were eating at a restaurant, when they left they said they were followed by a gray vehicle and then stopped in the road by another vehicle.

Two men got out of each vehicle and started to damage their vehicle,police say.

They then made them get out and attacked them both, and stealing their money and wallets, police say.

LRPD was able to lift finger prints off of the vehicle and have them stored.

Police say the two men are okay and the investigation is still ongoing.