Two more Department of Corrections inmates die from COVID-19

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News release) – Two Arkansas inmates undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms in community hospitals recently died.

On Wednesday, July 15, an East Arkansas Regional Unit inmate was pronounced dead at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro. The inmate was in his mid-70s and serving a sentence for the first-degree battery.

On Thursday, July 16, an Ouachita River Unit inmate was pronounced deceased at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. The inmate was in his late 50s and serving a sentence for residential burglary.