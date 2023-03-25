LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A community of friends, families, and firefighters are paying tribute to two who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Saturday, new names were added to the Arkansas Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial outside of the State Capitol.

Music played as firefighters from across the state made their way too Little Rock to honor and remember two firefighters gone too soon.

“They made such a difference,” Arkansas Fire Training Academy’s Director, Rachel Nix said.

“Jerry Robinson of North Little Rock, and Everett Watson of Calvert Township Volunteer fire department,” board member for the Arkansas Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial, Jackie McKeller Warren said.

Saturday, their names were added alongside others on the Arkansas Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial, people who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“There are 130 names on our wall. We honor the firefighters each year, and then we go back all the way to 1889 to the first firefighter who died in the line of duty in fort smith,” Warren said.

Roses were placed on the memorial after each name.

“We just want to be sure that they know their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” Warren stated.

Rachel Nix said she taught Jerry Robinson at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. Nix said Robinson was a man who loved his job.

“He was such a dedicated person; he was very serious about doing his job and learning the skills because those were the things that were going to make him successful for the community and take care of his brothers at the fire department,” Nix said.

Nix also said Everette Watson was such a huge helping hand at the fire academy.

“He fought for the fire academy, he fought for the fire service, and he made sure that his people were trained, and they knew their job so they could perform safely,” Nix stated.