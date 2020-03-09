2 found dead inside car, Independence Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark.- The Independence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a vehicle in a field on Sunday.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens released a statement Monday saying the sheriff’s office received a call Sunday about two people in a vehicle who were possibly dead.

Investigators found the bodies in a car off Earnhardt Road in a rural part of the county.

At this point, the sheriff’s office isn’t giving more details, including the cause of death, only saying the bodies were sent to the State Crime Lab.