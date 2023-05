CABOT, Ark. – Two people were hit and killed by a train in Cabot Saturday night.

Union Pacific Railroad officials said two people were hit and killed by a northbound train in Cabot around 7:30 p.m. Officials said the two people were not in a crossing.

UPR officials said they are working with local authorities and the train crew was not hurt.

Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.