Two people shot in Little Rock, one in critical condition

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded at 8:00 p.m. to the shooting where the man was shot in the arm and groin, and the woman was shot in the upper and lower body.

Both victims said there were three black males in a white sedan, and give vehicles were shot.

The woman who was shot is currently getting medical care surgery.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are on the scene of a shooting at 420 Napa Valley Drive, at the Westridge Place Apartments.

Two people have been shot and have been taken to the hospital.

Little Rock Police confirm that one man and one woman were shot.

The woman is in critical condition.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Police ask people to avoid the area while officers process the scene.