Two poodles missing after May fatal accident on I-30

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — An Indiana woman is desperately trying to find her two dogs that went missing following a deadly wreck on an Arkansas interstate.

Beverly Shelton and her husband were in an 18-wheeler, traveling down Interstate-30 westbound near Friendship on May 30th when their tire blew, causing them to lose control.

Her husband was killed in the accident and she was injured.

Their two Toy Poodles, Maggie and Lilly, were in the cab of the truck and took off after the crash.

A police officer headed to the scene saw the dogs running down the side of the interstate, but didn’t realize they were from the accident.

Shelton is back home in Terra Haute, Indiana awaiting surgery, but is hopeful she will be reunited with her dogs.

A post on Facebook has been shared more than 600 times, and a reward is being offered for the dogs’ safe return.

If you saw the dogs or know where they are contact Beverly at 812-230-8609