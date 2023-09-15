LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Democracy will have a sweeter taste during a Little Rock event on Tuesday.

Loblolly Creamery will have an ice cream truck at the Pulaski County Clerk’s Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. While the truck is on-site, ice cream will be on a BOGO of buy one scoop, get one scoop free.

The event is part of National Voter Registration Day. The nonpartisan event began in 2012 and is designed to get more people registered as voters.

It is estimated that as many as one out of four voting-eligible Americans are not registered.

Little Rock-based Loblolly Creamery specializes in small-batch ice cream and treats. All its recipes are created in-house from scratch.