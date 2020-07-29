Tyson Foods partners with DonorsChoose to support teachers with $1.8 million investment

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Tyson Foods’ company announced today that it will be funding $1.8 million in DonorsChoose projects for 65 school districts in 60 Tyson communities in 28 states.

The investment will bring resources to schools in Tyson communities and introduce teachers to the platform. Public school teachers will be able to use DonorsChoose to request learning resources. This includes materials that support distance learning, as educators prepare for blended or hybrid-model lessons for the upcoming school year.

Tyson will fund projects posted by teachers between August 3 and January 29, 2021, in qualifying Tyson school districts, who request up to $1,000 in learning resources. The funding will be applied towards the projects on the first Monday of each month, up to $30,000 for each plant community.

The grants will be awarded on first-come, first-served basis, and can be requested for a variety of resources that teachers feel their students will need in the upcoming school year.

The people who are interested in receiving the funding should create their project on DonorsChoose. They will be notified of their email if the project receives the funding.