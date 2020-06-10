Tyson Foods’ statement on Department of Justice Indictment in broiler chicken investigation

SPRINGDALE, Ark., (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) issued the following statement today regarding the June 2, 2020, indictment by the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) charging multiple executives of other companies in the broiler chicken industry with conspiring to restrain trade.

“Tyson Foods is committed to competing vigorously, honestly and in compliance with the letter and the spirit of the antitrust laws and respects the important role that the Department of Justice plays in enforcing these laws. On April 26, 2019, Tyson was served with a grand jury subpoena from the Antitrust Division of the DOJ concerning a criminal antitrust investigation into the broiler chicken industry. Tyson uncovered information in connection with that investigation, which we immediately self-reported to the DOJ.



Tyson took appropriate actions to address the internal issues and has been fully cooperating with the DOJ as part of its application for leniency under the DOJ’s Corporate Leniency Program. A formal grant of leniency will mean that neither the company nor any of its employees will face criminal fines, jail time, or prosecution. Our swift and decisive actions demonstrate our steadfast commitment to treating suppliers, customers, and partners with integrity and to fostering a free and fair competitive environment that not only benefits consumers but makes Tyson Foods better.”