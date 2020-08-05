U of A researchers receive NSF funding to build a smarter insect trap

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas professors receive NSF funding to create a “Smart Insect Control System” for an Arkansas-Based company.

Ashley Dowling, a professor in the entomology and plant pathology department, and assistant professor Khoa Luu in the computer science and computer engineering department aren’t trying to build a better mousetrap, but they are trying to build a better insect trap.

The grant they received was almost $75,000 from the National Science Foundation’s Small Business Innovation Research program.

This sub-award comes from a larger grant of $225,000 awarded to SolaRid AR, which is an Arkansas based AGTech company developing a “smart insect control system.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories