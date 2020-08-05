U of A researchers receive NSF funding to build a smarter insect trap

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas professors receive NSF funding to create a “Smart Insect Control System” for an Arkansas-Based company.

Ashley Dowling, a professor in the entomology and plant pathology department, and assistant professor Khoa Luu in the computer science and computer engineering department aren’t trying to build a better mousetrap, but they are trying to build a better insect trap.

The grant they received was almost $75,000 from the National Science Foundation’s Small Business Innovation Research program.

This sub-award comes from a larger grant of $225,000 awarded to SolaRid AR, which is an Arkansas based AGTech company developing a “smart insect control system.”

