U.S. Congressional District 3 and 4 debates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two debates today featuring districts three and four and many of the big topics covered by candidates in the first debate.

That race is incumbent republican Bruce Westerman against democrat challengers William Hanson and libertarian Frank Gilbert

The pandemic is getting a lot of attention in this debate as candidates sparred on the handling of the pandemic on the national level.

The candidates were asked specifically about the effectiveness of the affordable care act and what they would plan to do with that going forward.

“It has been improved the legislative process got rid of the despised individual mandate and went that one away what was left was much more palatable to the average Arkansas voter and taxpayer,” said Gilbert.

“We want to design a healthcare plan that accomplishes three things we wanna cover pre-existing conditions, we want to lower cost for the taxpayer as well as people are buying their own insurance policies, and we want to cover more people and I believe we have accomplished that with the Fair Care Act,” said Westerman

“I think we will need to replace it we just need to fix those things that little problem but I think we just need to quit playing around with healthcare and especially during this time we need universal coverage for everybody and I don’t wanna get into the weeds about how we accomplished it because I do believe the healthcare is a right,” said Hanson

The debate for district three featured incumbent republican Steve Womack debating with democrat nominee Celeste Williams and libertarian Michael Kalagias.

One topic that has not been brought up until the district three debate was the environment, clean energy a topic that was heavily discussed until COVID and race relations became bigger issues.

“Really invest in the energy and the jobs of tomorrow we need to stop subsidizing fossil fuels and we need to make sure that we are incentivizing clean energy and that’s not just a save the planet kind of solution but it’s also an economic opportunity,” said Celeste.

“Clean energy is tough because there is no such thing on the matter what you do if you take it out of one spot you’re going to take it from somewhere else there’s there’s no free energy so if you wanna go to solar panels then you have to mind the materials you have to make those solar panels you have to ship those solar panels and they can’t generate baseload so in the pollution that you make creating those solar panels cancels out any games that you get from the electricity that’s generated by them,” said Kalagias

“I do believe that the ability for this country to transition from fossils to a greener energy platform is available but it should not be done in such a way that we just hit the switch and we just as California has done and basically put a date on the wall and say you’re not gonna be able to have combustion engine cars driving down the street in California,” said Womack