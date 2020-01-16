U.S. Department of Labor investigation results in LR ‘Wild River Country’ water park paying penalty to settle child labor violations

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Aquapark LLC – doing business as Wild River Country in Little Rock, Arkansas – has paid $5,559 in civil money penalties to resolve child labor work hours violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

WHD investigators found that Aquapark LLC employed minors – ages 14 and 15 – to work past 7:00 p.m. on days when school was in session, and more than 8 hours on days when school was not in session.

“This case should serve as a reminder for those companies that employ large numbers of minors to familiarize themselves with federal labor standards, and to ensure they comply with child labor requirements,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Hanz Grünauer, in Little Rock, Arkansas. “Employers can avoid child labor violations when they understand the rules and train their employees who hire and manage minors.”

The department offers numerous resources to ensure employers have the tools they need to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, such as online videos, confidential calls, or in-person visits to local WHD offices.

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the division, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). Information is also available at www.dol.gov/agencies/whd including a search tool for workers who may be owed back wages collected by WHD.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Map Center

Hour by Hour

Hour by Hour

Hour by Hour

7 Day Outlook

7 Day Outlook

State Radar

State Radar

Metro Radar

Metro Radar

Hot Springs Radar

Hot Springs Radar

Russellvilled Radar

Russellvilled Radar

Pine Bluff Radar

Pine Bluff Radar

National Radar

National Radar

State Satellite

State Satellite

National Satellite

National Satellite

SE AR Forecast

SE AR Forecast

SW AR Forecast

SW AR Forecast

North AR Forecast

North AR Forecast

State Temps

State Temps

Lightning Map

Lightning Map

State Warnings

State Warnings

Severe Outlook

Severe Outlook

Almanac

Almanac
More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!