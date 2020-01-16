U.S. Department of Labor investigation results in LR ‘Wild River Country’ water park paying penalty to settle child labor violations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Aquapark LLC – doing business as Wild River Country in Little Rock, Arkansas – has paid $5,559 in civil money penalties to resolve child labor work hours violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

WHD investigators found that Aquapark LLC employed minors – ages 14 and 15 – to work past 7:00 p.m. on days when school was in session, and more than 8 hours on days when school was not in session.

“This case should serve as a reminder for those companies that employ large numbers of minors to familiarize themselves with federal labor standards, and to ensure they comply with child labor requirements,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Hanz Grünauer, in Little Rock, Arkansas. “Employers can avoid child labor violations when they understand the rules and train their employees who hire and manage minors.”

The department offers numerous resources to ensure employers have the tools they need to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, such as online videos, confidential calls, or in-person visits to local WHD offices.

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the division, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). Information is also available at www.dol.gov/agencies/whd including a search tool for workers who may be owed back wages collected by WHD.