Boozman on Capitol riot: ‘This incident cannot define us, but it must persuade us’

WASHINGTON- U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) released a statement Thursday, one day after a riot at the United States Capitol.

“The events that transpired in Washington were not only shocking and unlawful, but represent a dark moment in our country’s history that we must reckon with today and in the days to come.

“The Constitution gives every American the right to peaceably assemble and protest. It does not condone or provide for opportunities to sow chaos or provoke insurrection. Sadly, many of the demonstrators in the nation’s capital yesterday failed to live up to this obligation, and an alarming number willfully participated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to thwart the constitutional responsibilities of Congress. ‘The People’s House’ is the place where the will of our citizenry is rightfully expressed through its elected representatives –– not a forum for mob rule and anarchy. The perpetrators of this despicable attack should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. It is also incumbent on every American to soberly recognize that the divisions in our society have reached a place beyond troubling, and we must prayerfully and diligently work to mend those divides so that what occurred yesterday is never repeated, or worse.

“This assault is not the final word, however. Congress was not intimidated or cowed. We eventually reconvened and ultimately certified the vote of the Electoral College, performing our prescribed constitutional duty. Amid the mayhem, there were countless acts of heroism and compassion on behalf of law enforcement, first responders, Members of Congress, our support staff and others. As we always do in times of uncertainty and trouble, Americans helped each other, prayed for one another and demonstrated that what united our ancestors over two centuries ago can still bring us together today.

“We all, as Americans, deserved better than what we experienced –– a disturbing, demoralizing and entirely avoidable episode. We must pray for healing, and we must pledge to demand better from each other. This incident cannot define us, but it must persuade us that choosing a different and better course –– one that lives up to the high ideals which have reliably sustained the United States and inspired our exceptional story –– is the only path forward.”

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas)