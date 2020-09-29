U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announces $574M in emergency relief for road and bridge repairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will provide $574 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help 39 states and Puerto Rico make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events.

“This $574 million in federal funding will help states repair and rebuild roads and bridges damaged from natural disasters,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s ER program, administered by the Federal Highway Administration, reimburses states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The funds help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.

Some of the reimbursements include:

More than $64 million to California, including $34 million for November 2018 wildfires.

More than $46 million to Nebraska for winter storms and flooding in 2019.

More than $27 million to Alabama for storms and flooding in 2020.

More than $25 million to Michigan for flooding in the central part of the state in 2020.

More than $22 million to Florida for Hurricane Michael in 2018.

More than $21 million to North Carolina for Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“These funds will help reimburse states for needed repairs to vital transportation infrastructure that residents rely upon for daily travel,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration has provided nearly $4.9 billion in ER program funds to repair roads and bridges.

September 2020 Emergency Relief Funding Allocations

State Event Allocation State Totals Alabama April 28, 2014 Storms and Flooding $127,045 $27,968,076 February 1, 2020 Storms and Flooding $27,741,031 COE, Heavy Rain $100,000 Alaska November 30, 2018 Anchorage, Southcentral, and Mat-SU Earthquake $12,041,034 $12,041,034 Arizona July 2017 Fire and Flooding $4,546,145 $23,384,684 September 2018 Hurricane Rosa Flooding $1,915,296 September 23, 2019 Tropical Storm Lorena Flooding $4,216,498 June 13, 2020 Arizona Bush Fire $6,080,850 September 23, 2019 Tropical Storm Lorena Flooding $6,625,895 Arkansas June 2019 Severe Flooding of Arkansas River $7,926,009 $16,365,370 Hurricane Barry Impact to SW AR – Heavy Rain and Landslides $3,963,005 Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Event June, 2019 $1,188,901 May 2017 Heavy Rains and Flooding $665,017 COE, May 2019 Arkansas River Flooding $1,758,595 FWS, February 2019 Flooding $163,843 FS, April 2020 Catastrophic Failure, Ozark NF $700,000 California July 19, 2015 Tropical Storm Dolores $179,900 $65,704,114 March 5, 2016 Storms $5,413,333 July 22, 2016 Sand Fire $443,346 August 16, 2016 Blue Cut Fire $1,027,205 December 2016 Storms $1,371,735 2017 Winter Storms $16,560,665 July 2017 Detwiler Fire $72,128 July 2018 Monsoon Event $217,060 July 2018 Wildfires $791,579 November 2018 Fires $34,355,713 January and February 2019 Atmospheric River Event $3,544,516 Ridgecrest Earthquake $551,326 FS, March 2019 Storm and Flash flooding $1,175,606 Colorado FS, March 2019 Avalanches $51,575 $1,180,708 FS, April 2019 Extreme Runoff $1,129,133 Florida FL19-1, October 10th, 2018 Hurricane Michael $22,080,419 $22,614,360 FWS, October 2016 Hurricane Matthew $533,941 Georgia March 2020 Flooding $1,038,307 $1,289,822 FS, February 2019 Southeast Floods $251,515 Idaho FS, March 2017 Rock Fall/Catastrophic Failure of Stoddard Bridge $263,592 $4,973,791 FS, March – April 2017 Severe Storms Flooding and Landslides $4,710,199 Illinois April 23rd Heavy Rains and Flooding $237,780 $237,780 Iowa March 12, 2019. Missouri River Flooding- Rain and Snow Melt $13,978,130 $14,491,169 FWS, March 2019 Flooding $513,039 Kansas Early March Wildfires $38,497 $4,389,592 April 28, 2019 Severe Spring Flooding $3,541,765 COE, March 13 – June 24, 2019 Midwest Floods $809,330 Kentucky February 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding $4,557,455 $21,929,473 February 2019 Severe Storms and Flooding $11,889,014 February 2020 Severe Storms and Flooding $3,963,005 FS, December 2015 Heavy Rains $520,000 KY2019-1-FS, February 2019 Southeast Floods $1,000,000 Maryland May 2018 Severe Storm/Flooding Event in Washington/Frederick County $436,181 $436,181 Michigan July 20, 2019 Widespread Flooding Across Lake County Michigan $1,030,381 $26,393,610 May 17, 2020 Severe Flooding in Central Michigan $25,363,229 Minnesota June 16 – July 12, 2018 $3,947,149 $5,650,939 Spring 2019 Nicollet County Basin Flooding $876,350 April 1, 2019 Heavy Snowmelt and Rainfall $431,643 FWS, March 2019 Flooding $395,796 Mississippi February 2019 – Damage due to Flooding $1,044,692 $22,788,195 February 10,2020 Heavy Rains and Severe Flooding $12,952,530 FWS, February 2019 Flooding $41,963 April 12, 2020 Storms and Flooding $749,010 NPS, January 11 and February 14, 2020 Heavy Rain $8,000,000 Missouri April 28, 2017 Severe Storms and Flooding $893,898 $9,477,616 March 11, 2019, Severe Storm Systems and Riverine Flooding $553,083 April 29, 2019 Severe Storms and Flooding $2,734,473 FS, April 28 – May 3, 2017 Spring Flood $699,146 FWS, March 2019 Flooding $1,597,016 NPS, May 2020 Ozarks Spring Floods $3,000,000 Montana FS, April – June 2018 Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding $216,923 $216,923 Nebraska March 2019 Nebraska Severe Winter Storm and Flooding $45,970,852 $46,014,105 BIA, Spring 2019 Severe Winter Storm, Winds and Flooding $43,253 New Hampshire FS, October 2017 Flooding $1,737,288 $2,588,203 FS, April 15, 2019 Flooding $850,915 New Jersey FWS, November 2018 North East flooding- Winding Waters and Liberty Loop $1,042,826 $1,042,826 New York September 11, 2001 World Trade Center Attacks $6,068,152 $35,767,673 October 29, 2012 Hurricane Sandy $26,631,390 FWS, November 2018 North East flooding- Dagmar Trail $3,068,130 State Event Allocation State Totals North Carolina October 10, 2018 Hurricane Michael $1,585,202 $37,463,666 February 2019 Storms $7,688,229 July 3, 2019 Widespread Storms and Flooding $277,410 September 4, 2019 Hurricane Dorian $21,479,484 February 6, 2020 Severe Weather Event $2,298,543 FWS, 2017 Midwest/Southeast Floods $177,158 FS, May 2018 Southeast Floods $838,364 BIA, February 2019 Flooding $2,732,897 NPS, February 2020 Storm and Flooding $386,379 North Dakota Fall 2019 Statewide Traditional Flooding $8,665,379 $46,191,477 Fall 2019 Rice Lake Basin Flooding $1,826,231 Fall 2019 West James River Basin Flooding $7,520,650 Fall 2019 Salt Lake Basin Flooding $1,703,264 February 29, 2020 West James River Basin Flood $10,506,729 March 16, 2020 Sheyenne/James River Basin Flood $2,117,442 March 16, 2020 Rice Lake Basin Flood $5,740,945 March 16, 2020 CMC 1529 S. Basin Flood $1,628,251 March 16, 2020 CMC 1529 N. Basin Flood $1,303,210 March 16, 2020 CMC 1536 E. Basin Flood $1,274,817 March 16, 2020 CMC 1536 W. Basin Flood $2,172,606 March 16, 2020 CMC 1104 Basin Flood $1,158,064 March 16, 2020 Basin Flooding $573,890 Ohio March – April 2017 – Heavy Rainfall and Flooding $156,191 $3,640,512 February – March 2018 – Heavy Rainfall and Flooding $209,304 Feb 2019 Heavy Rainfall & Landslide $333,073 March 19, 2020 Abnormal Storms and Flooding $2,932,623 FWS, March 2019 Flooding $9,320 Oklahoma April 28 – May 2, 2017 Storms and Flooding $3,098,854 $17,637,370 April 30 – June 29, 2019 Storms and Flooding $13,870,516 COE, March 13 – June 24, 2019 Midwest Floods $200,000 FWS, March 13 – June 24, 2019 Midwest Floods $468,000 Oregon December 14, 2016 Severe Winter Storm Event $640,627 $25,069,598 January 11, 2017 Severe Winter Storms $1,595,469 2017 Oregon Wildfires $7,926,009 February 2019 Severe Winter Storms $3,250,800 April 2019 Winter Storms $231,409 February 2020 Severe Storms and Flooding $7,926,009 FS, December 2016 – February 2017 Flooding $2,999,277 BIA, February 2020 Flooding $100,000 FS, February 2020 Flooding $400,000 Puerto Rico September 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria $2,171,729 $3,158,988 May 28-29, 2019 Heavy Rains $916,280 January 2020 Earthquakes and Landslides $70,979 South Carolina March 9, 2018 S-50/I-26 Truck Crash $2,759,934 $5,315,928 February 6, 2020 Severe Weather and Flooding $1,557,461 FWS, September 2018 Hurricane Florence $87,167 FS, September 2019 Hurricane Dorian $911,366 South Dakota April 06, 2020 Basin flooding $1,365,491 $1,424,697 FWS, April 2019 Midwest Floods $59,206 Tennessee January 1-2020, Statewide Flooding, Severe Storms & Landslides $3,954,509 $4,508,654 FS, February 2019 Southeast Floods $262,345 NPS, February 2020 Storm and Flooding $291,800 Texas April 12, 2019 Severe Weather Event $7,926,009 $13,077,915 September 17, 2019 Tropical Storm Imelda $5,151,906 Utah March 18, 2020 Earthquake Damage $845,903 $2,393,402 FS, April 1 – May 1, 2019 Avalanche $1,303,803 FS, April 2019 Extreme Runoff $243,696 Vermont April 14, 2019 Snow Melt, Heavy Rain and Severe Flooding $237,780 $10,493,423 October 31, 2019 Heavy Rain, High Winds, and Severe Flooding $9,511,211 FS, April 15, 2019 Flooding $744,432 Virginia May-June 2018 Flooding $1,492,529 $10,394,562 October 11,2018 Hurricane Michael $3,437,026 FS, April – May, 2017 Heavy Rains and Flooding $584,007 NPS, May 2020 Blue Ridge Parkway Flooding Event $4,000,000 2020 Division Disaster Assessments $200,000 MSAR, 2020 MSAR Budget $681,000 Washington February 2017 Severe Winter Storms $673,711 $22,217,854 October 5, 2019 I-5 and 13th St. Bridge Hit $51,194 FS, July 2016 Flooding $200,000 FS, April – June 2018 Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding $988,848 December 16, 2019 I-5 and SR 397 Bridge Damage $199,231 FS, February 2020 Flooding $1,000,000 NPS, February 2020 Flooding $150,000 January 20, 2020 Severe Storms and Flooding $18,954,870 West Virginia FS, August 2018 Flooding $356,655 $2,803,771 FS, June 30, 2019 Flooding $2,262,888 FWS, June 30, 2019 Flooding $184,228 Wisconsin FS, July 19-29, 2019 Wind event $800,644 $1,076,313 FWS, March 2019 Flooding $275,669 Wyoming FS, June 2017 Flooding and Runoff $120,000 $215,576 NPS, June 2017 Flooding $95,576 Total $574,029,949 $574,029,949

