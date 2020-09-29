U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announces $574M in emergency relief for road and bridge repairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will provide $574 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help 39 states and Puerto Rico make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events.
“This $574 million in federal funding will help states repair and rebuild roads and bridges damaged from natural disasters,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s ER program, administered by the Federal Highway Administration, reimburses states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The funds help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.
Some of the reimbursements include:
- More than $64 million to California, including $34 million for November 2018 wildfires.
- More than $46 million to Nebraska for winter storms and flooding in 2019.
- More than $27 million to Alabama for storms and flooding in 2020.
- More than $25 million to Michigan for flooding in the central part of the state in 2020.
- More than $22 million to Florida for Hurricane Michael in 2018.
- More than $21 million to North Carolina for Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
“These funds will help reimburse states for needed repairs to vital transportation infrastructure that residents rely upon for daily travel,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.
Since January 2017, the Trump Administration has provided nearly $4.9 billion in ER program funds to repair roads and bridges.
September 2020 Emergency Relief Funding Allocations
|State
|Event
|Allocation
|State Totals
|Alabama
|April 28, 2014 Storms and Flooding
|$127,045
|$27,968,076
|February 1, 2020 Storms and Flooding
|$27,741,031
|COE, Heavy Rain
|$100,000
|Alaska
|November 30, 2018 Anchorage, Southcentral, and Mat-SU Earthquake
|$12,041,034
|$12,041,034
|Arizona
|July 2017 Fire and Flooding
|$4,546,145
|$23,384,684
|September 2018 Hurricane Rosa Flooding
|$1,915,296
|September 23, 2019 Tropical Storm Lorena Flooding
|$4,216,498
|June 13, 2020 Arizona Bush Fire
|$6,080,850
|September 23, 2019 Tropical Storm Lorena Flooding
|$6,625,895
|Arkansas
|June 2019 Severe Flooding of Arkansas River
|$7,926,009
|$16,365,370
|Hurricane Barry Impact to SW AR – Heavy Rain and Landslides
|$3,963,005
|Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Event June, 2019
|$1,188,901
|May 2017 Heavy Rains and Flooding
|$665,017
|COE, May 2019 Arkansas River Flooding
|$1,758,595
|FWS, February 2019 Flooding
|$163,843
|FS, April 2020 Catastrophic Failure, Ozark NF
|$700,000
|California
|July 19, 2015 Tropical Storm Dolores
|$179,900
|$65,704,114
|March 5, 2016 Storms
|$5,413,333
|July 22, 2016 Sand Fire
|$443,346
|August 16, 2016 Blue Cut Fire
|$1,027,205
|December 2016 Storms
|$1,371,735
|2017 Winter Storms
|$16,560,665
|July 2017 Detwiler Fire
|$72,128
|July 2018 Monsoon Event
|$217,060
|July 2018 Wildfires
|$791,579
|November 2018 Fires
|$34,355,713
|January and February 2019 Atmospheric River Event
|$3,544,516
|Ridgecrest Earthquake
|$551,326
|FS, March 2019 Storm and Flash flooding
|$1,175,606
|Colorado
|FS, March 2019 Avalanches
|$51,575
|$1,180,708
|FS, April 2019 Extreme Runoff
|$1,129,133
|Florida
|FL19-1, October 10th, 2018 Hurricane Michael
|$22,080,419
|$22,614,360
|FWS, October 2016 Hurricane Matthew
|$533,941
|Georgia
|March 2020 Flooding
|$1,038,307
|$1,289,822
|FS, February 2019 Southeast Floods
|$251,515
|Idaho
|FS, March 2017 Rock Fall/Catastrophic Failure of Stoddard Bridge
|$263,592
|$4,973,791
|FS, March – April 2017 Severe Storms Flooding and Landslides
|$4,710,199
|Illinois
|April 23rd Heavy Rains and Flooding
|$237,780
|$237,780
|Iowa
|March 12, 2019. Missouri River Flooding- Rain and Snow Melt
|$13,978,130
|$14,491,169
|FWS, March 2019 Flooding
|$513,039
|Kansas
|Early March Wildfires
|$38,497
|$4,389,592
|April 28, 2019 Severe Spring Flooding
|$3,541,765
|COE, March 13 – June 24, 2019 Midwest Floods
|$809,330
|Kentucky
|February 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$4,557,455
|$21,929,473
|February 2019 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$11,889,014
|February 2020 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$3,963,005
|FS, December 2015 Heavy Rains
|$520,000
|KY2019-1-FS, February 2019 Southeast Floods
|$1,000,000
|Maryland
|May 2018 Severe Storm/Flooding Event in Washington/Frederick County
|$436,181
|$436,181
|Michigan
|July 20, 2019 Widespread Flooding Across Lake County Michigan
|$1,030,381
|$26,393,610
|May 17, 2020 Severe Flooding in Central Michigan
|$25,363,229
|Minnesota
|June 16 – July 12, 2018
|$3,947,149
|$5,650,939
|Spring 2019 Nicollet County Basin Flooding
|$876,350
|April 1, 2019 Heavy Snowmelt and Rainfall
|$431,643
|FWS, March 2019 Flooding
|$395,796
|Mississippi
|February 2019 – Damage due to Flooding
|$1,044,692
|$22,788,195
|February 10,2020 Heavy Rains and Severe Flooding
|$12,952,530
|FWS, February 2019 Flooding
|$41,963
|April 12, 2020 Storms and Flooding
|$749,010
|NPS, January 11 and February 14, 2020 Heavy Rain
|$8,000,000
|Missouri
|April 28, 2017 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$893,898
|$9,477,616
|March 11, 2019, Severe Storm Systems and Riverine Flooding
|$553,083
|April 29, 2019 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$2,734,473
|FS, April 28 – May 3, 2017 Spring Flood
|$699,146
|FWS, March 2019 Flooding
|$1,597,016
|NPS, May 2020 Ozarks Spring Floods
|$3,000,000
|Montana
|FS, April – June 2018 Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding
|$216,923
|$216,923
|Nebraska
|March 2019 Nebraska Severe Winter Storm and Flooding
|$45,970,852
|$46,014,105
|BIA, Spring 2019 Severe Winter Storm, Winds and Flooding
|$43,253
|New Hampshire
|FS, October 2017 Flooding
|$1,737,288
|$2,588,203
|FS, April 15, 2019 Flooding
|$850,915
|New Jersey
|FWS, November 2018 North East flooding- Winding Waters and Liberty Loop
|$1,042,826
|$1,042,826
|New York
|September 11, 2001 World Trade Center Attacks
|$6,068,152
|$35,767,673
|October 29, 2012 Hurricane Sandy
|$26,631,390
|FWS, November 2018 North East flooding- Dagmar Trail
|$3,068,130
|North Carolina
|October 10, 2018 Hurricane Michael
|$1,585,202
|$37,463,666
|February 2019 Storms
|$7,688,229
|July 3, 2019 Widespread Storms and Flooding
|$277,410
|September 4, 2019 Hurricane Dorian
|$21,479,484
|February 6, 2020 Severe Weather Event
|$2,298,543
|FWS, 2017 Midwest/Southeast Floods
|$177,158
|FS, May 2018 Southeast Floods
|$838,364
|BIA, February 2019 Flooding
|$2,732,897
|NPS, February 2020 Storm and Flooding
|$386,379
|North Dakota
|Fall 2019 Statewide Traditional Flooding
|$8,665,379
|$46,191,477
|Fall 2019 Rice Lake Basin Flooding
|$1,826,231
|Fall 2019 West James River Basin Flooding
|$7,520,650
|Fall 2019 Salt Lake Basin Flooding
|$1,703,264
|February 29, 2020 West James River Basin Flood
|$10,506,729
|March 16, 2020 Sheyenne/James River Basin Flood
|$2,117,442
|March 16, 2020 Rice Lake Basin Flood
|$5,740,945
|March 16, 2020 CMC 1529 S. Basin Flood
|$1,628,251
|March 16, 2020 CMC 1529 N. Basin Flood
|$1,303,210
|March 16, 2020 CMC 1536 E. Basin Flood
|$1,274,817
|March 16, 2020 CMC 1536 W. Basin Flood
|$2,172,606
|March 16, 2020 CMC 1104 Basin Flood
|$1,158,064
|March 16, 2020 Basin Flooding
|$573,890
|Ohio
|March – April 2017 – Heavy Rainfall and Flooding
|$156,191
|$3,640,512
|February – March 2018 – Heavy Rainfall and Flooding
|$209,304
|Feb 2019 Heavy Rainfall & Landslide
|$333,073
|March 19, 2020 Abnormal Storms and Flooding
|$2,932,623
|FWS, March 2019 Flooding
|$9,320
|Oklahoma
|April 28 – May 2, 2017 Storms and Flooding
|$3,098,854
|$17,637,370
|April 30 – June 29, 2019 Storms and Flooding
|$13,870,516
|COE, March 13 – June 24, 2019 Midwest Floods
|$200,000
|FWS, March 13 – June 24, 2019 Midwest Floods
|$468,000
|Oregon
|December 14, 2016 Severe Winter Storm Event
|$640,627
|$25,069,598
|January 11, 2017 Severe Winter Storms
|$1,595,469
|2017 Oregon Wildfires
|$7,926,009
|February 2019 Severe Winter Storms
|$3,250,800
|April 2019 Winter Storms
|$231,409
|February 2020 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$7,926,009
|FS, December 2016 – February 2017 Flooding
|$2,999,277
|BIA, February 2020 Flooding
|$100,000
|FS, February 2020 Flooding
|$400,000
|Puerto Rico
|September 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria
|$2,171,729
|$3,158,988
|May 28-29, 2019 Heavy Rains
|$916,280
|January 2020 Earthquakes and Landslides
|$70,979
|South Carolina
|March 9, 2018 S-50/I-26 Truck Crash
|$2,759,934
|$5,315,928
|February 6, 2020 Severe Weather and Flooding
|$1,557,461
|FWS, September 2018 Hurricane Florence
|$87,167
|FS, September 2019 Hurricane Dorian
|$911,366
|South Dakota
|April 06, 2020 Basin flooding
|$1,365,491
|$1,424,697
|FWS, April 2019 Midwest Floods
|$59,206
|Tennessee
|January 1-2020, Statewide Flooding, Severe Storms & Landslides
|$3,954,509
|$4,508,654
|FS, February 2019 Southeast Floods
|$262,345
|NPS, February 2020 Storm and Flooding
|$291,800
|Texas
|April 12, 2019 Severe Weather Event
|$7,926,009
|$13,077,915
|September 17, 2019 Tropical Storm Imelda
|$5,151,906
|Utah
|March 18, 2020 Earthquake Damage
|$845,903
|$2,393,402
|FS, April 1 – May 1, 2019 Avalanche
|$1,303,803
|FS, April 2019 Extreme Runoff
|$243,696
|Vermont
|April 14, 2019 Snow Melt, Heavy Rain and Severe Flooding
|$237,780
|$10,493,423
|October 31, 2019 Heavy Rain, High Winds, and Severe Flooding
|$9,511,211
|FS, April 15, 2019 Flooding
|$744,432
|Virginia
|May-June 2018 Flooding
|$1,492,529
|$10,394,562
|October 11,2018 Hurricane Michael
|$3,437,026
|FS, April – May, 2017 Heavy Rains and Flooding
|$584,007
|NPS, May 2020 Blue Ridge Parkway Flooding Event
|$4,000,000
|2020 Division Disaster Assessments
|$200,000
|MSAR, 2020 MSAR Budget
|$681,000
|Washington
|February 2017 Severe Winter Storms
|$673,711
|$22,217,854
|October 5, 2019 I-5 and 13th St. Bridge Hit
|$51,194
|FS, July 2016 Flooding
|$200,000
|FS, April – June 2018 Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding
|$988,848
|December 16, 2019 I-5 and SR 397 Bridge Damage
|$199,231
|FS, February 2020 Flooding
|$1,000,000
|NPS, February 2020 Flooding
|$150,000
|January 20, 2020 Severe Storms and Flooding
|$18,954,870
|West Virginia
|FS, August 2018 Flooding
|$356,655
|$2,803,771
|FS, June 30, 2019 Flooding
|$2,262,888
|FWS, June 30, 2019 Flooding
|$184,228
|Wisconsin
|FS, July 19-29, 2019 Wind event
|$800,644
|$1,076,313
|FWS, March 2019 Flooding
|$275,669
|Wyoming
|FS, June 2017 Flooding and Runoff
|$120,000
|$215,576
|NPS, June 2017 Flooding
|$95,576
|Total
|$574,029,949
|$574,029,949
An additional listing of reimbursements can be found here—
- https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/specialfunding/er/200929erfafunds.cfm
- https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/specialfunding/er/200929erfofunds.cfm