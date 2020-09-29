U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announces $574M in emergency relief for road and bridge repairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will provide $574 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help 39 states and Puerto Rico make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, and other unexpected events.

“This $574 million in federal funding will help states repair and rebuild roads and bridges damaged from natural disasters,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s ER program, administered by the Federal Highway Administration, reimburses states, territories, federal land management agencies, and tribal governments for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The funds help to pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.

Some of the reimbursements include:

  • More than $64 million to California, including $34 million for November 2018 wildfires.
  • More than $46 million to Nebraska for winter storms and flooding in 2019.
  • More than $27 million to Alabama for storms and flooding in 2020.
  • More than $25 million to Michigan for flooding in the central part of the state in 2020.
  • More than $22 million to Florida for Hurricane Michael in 2018.
  • More than $21 million to North Carolina for Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“These funds will help reimburse states for needed repairs to vital transportation infrastructure that residents rely upon for daily travel,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration has provided nearly $4.9 billion in ER program funds to repair roads and bridges.

September 2020 Emergency Relief Funding Allocations

StateEventAllocationState Totals
AlabamaApril 28, 2014 Storms and Flooding$127,045$27,968,076
February 1, 2020 Storms and Flooding$27,741,031
COE, Heavy Rain$100,000
AlaskaNovember 30, 2018 Anchorage, Southcentral, and Mat-SU Earthquake$12,041,034$12,041,034
ArizonaJuly 2017 Fire and Flooding$4,546,145$23,384,684
September 2018 Hurricane Rosa Flooding$1,915,296
September 23, 2019 Tropical Storm Lorena Flooding$4,216,498
June 13, 2020 Arizona Bush Fire$6,080,850
September 23, 2019 Tropical Storm Lorena Flooding$6,625,895
ArkansasJune 2019 Severe Flooding of Arkansas River$7,926,009$16,365,370
Hurricane Barry Impact to SW AR – Heavy Rain and Landslides$3,963,005
Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Event June, 2019$1,188,901
May 2017 Heavy Rains and Flooding$665,017
COE, May 2019 Arkansas River Flooding$1,758,595
FWS, February 2019 Flooding$163,843
FS, April 2020 Catastrophic Failure, Ozark NF$700,000
CaliforniaJuly 19, 2015 Tropical Storm Dolores$179,900$65,704,114
March 5, 2016 Storms$5,413,333
July 22, 2016 Sand Fire$443,346
August 16, 2016 Blue Cut Fire$1,027,205
December 2016 Storms$1,371,735
2017 Winter Storms$16,560,665
July 2017 Detwiler Fire$72,128
July 2018 Monsoon Event$217,060
July 2018 Wildfires$791,579
November 2018 Fires$34,355,713
January and February 2019 Atmospheric River Event$3,544,516
Ridgecrest Earthquake$551,326
FS, March 2019 Storm and Flash flooding$1,175,606
ColoradoFS, March 2019 Avalanches$51,575$1,180,708
FS, April 2019 Extreme Runoff$1,129,133
FloridaFL19-1, October 10th, 2018 Hurricane Michael$22,080,419$22,614,360
FWS, October 2016 Hurricane Matthew$533,941
GeorgiaMarch 2020 Flooding$1,038,307$1,289,822
FS, February 2019 Southeast Floods$251,515
IdahoFS, March 2017 Rock Fall/Catastrophic Failure of Stoddard Bridge$263,592$4,973,791
FS, March – April 2017 Severe Storms Flooding and Landslides$4,710,199
IllinoisApril 23rd Heavy Rains and Flooding$237,780$237,780
IowaMarch 12, 2019. Missouri River Flooding- Rain and Snow Melt$13,978,130$14,491,169
FWS, March 2019 Flooding$513,039
KansasEarly March Wildfires$38,497$4,389,592
April 28, 2019 Severe Spring Flooding$3,541,765
COE, March 13 – June 24, 2019 Midwest Floods$809,330
KentuckyFebruary 2018 Severe Storms and Flooding$4,557,455$21,929,473
February 2019 Severe Storms and Flooding$11,889,014
February 2020 Severe Storms and Flooding$3,963,005
FS, December 2015 Heavy Rains$520,000
KY2019-1-FS, February 2019 Southeast Floods$1,000,000
MarylandMay 2018 Severe Storm/Flooding Event in Washington/Frederick County$436,181$436,181
MichiganJuly 20, 2019 Widespread Flooding Across Lake County Michigan$1,030,381$26,393,610
May 17, 2020 Severe Flooding in Central Michigan$25,363,229
MinnesotaJune 16 – July 12, 2018$3,947,149$5,650,939
Spring 2019 Nicollet County Basin Flooding$876,350
April 1, 2019 Heavy Snowmelt and Rainfall$431,643
FWS, March 2019 Flooding$395,796
MississippiFebruary 2019 – Damage due to Flooding$1,044,692$22,788,195
February 10,2020 Heavy Rains and Severe Flooding$12,952,530
FWS, February 2019 Flooding$41,963
April 12, 2020 Storms and Flooding$749,010
NPS, January 11 and February 14, 2020 Heavy Rain$8,000,000
MissouriApril 28, 2017 Severe Storms and Flooding$893,898$9,477,616
March 11, 2019, Severe Storm Systems and Riverine Flooding$553,083
April 29, 2019 Severe Storms and  Flooding$2,734,473
FS, April 28 – May 3, 2017 Spring Flood$699,146
FWS, March 2019 Flooding$1,597,016
NPS, May 2020 Ozarks Spring Floods$3,000,000
MontanaFS, April – June 2018 Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding$216,923$216,923
NebraskaMarch 2019 Nebraska Severe Winter Storm and Flooding$45,970,852$46,014,105
BIA, Spring 2019 Severe Winter Storm, Winds and Flooding$43,253
New HampshireFS, October 2017 Flooding$1,737,288$2,588,203
FS, April 15, 2019 Flooding$850,915
New JerseyFWS, November 2018 North East flooding- Winding Waters and Liberty Loop$1,042,826$1,042,826
New YorkSeptember 11, 2001 World Trade Center Attacks$6,068,152$35,767,673
October 29, 2012 Hurricane Sandy$26,631,390
FWS, November 2018 North East flooding- Dagmar Trail$3,068,130
StateEventAllocationState Totals
North CarolinaOctober 10, 2018 Hurricane Michael$1,585,202$37,463,666
February 2019 Storms$7,688,229
July 3, 2019 Widespread Storms and Flooding$277,410
September 4, 2019 Hurricane Dorian$21,479,484
February 6, 2020 Severe Weather Event$2,298,543
FWS, 2017 Midwest/Southeast Floods$177,158
FS, May 2018 Southeast Floods$838,364
BIA, February 2019 Flooding$2,732,897
NPS, February 2020 Storm and Flooding$386,379
North DakotaFall 2019 Statewide Traditional Flooding$8,665,379$46,191,477
Fall 2019 Rice Lake Basin Flooding$1,826,231
Fall 2019 West James River Basin Flooding$7,520,650
Fall 2019 Salt Lake Basin Flooding$1,703,264
February 29, 2020 West James River Basin Flood$10,506,729
March 16, 2020 Sheyenne/James River Basin Flood$2,117,442
March 16, 2020 Rice Lake Basin Flood$5,740,945
March 16, 2020 CMC 1529 S. Basin Flood$1,628,251
March 16, 2020 CMC 1529 N. Basin Flood$1,303,210
March 16, 2020 CMC 1536 E. Basin Flood$1,274,817
March 16, 2020 CMC 1536 W. Basin Flood$2,172,606
March 16, 2020 CMC 1104 Basin Flood$1,158,064
March 16, 2020 Basin Flooding$573,890
OhioMarch – April 2017 – Heavy Rainfall and Flooding$156,191$3,640,512
February – March 2018 – Heavy Rainfall and Flooding$209,304
Feb 2019 Heavy Rainfall & Landslide$333,073
March 19, 2020 Abnormal Storms and Flooding$2,932,623
FWS, March 2019 Flooding$9,320
OklahomaApril 28 – May 2, 2017 Storms and Flooding$3,098,854$17,637,370
April 30 – June 29, 2019 Storms and Flooding$13,870,516
COE, March 13 – June 24, 2019 Midwest Floods$200,000
FWS, March 13 – June 24, 2019 Midwest Floods$468,000
OregonDecember 14, 2016 Severe Winter Storm Event$640,627$25,069,598
January 11, 2017 Severe Winter Storms$1,595,469
2017 Oregon Wildfires$7,926,009
February 2019 Severe Winter Storms$3,250,800
April 2019 Winter Storms$231,409
February 2020 Severe Storms and Flooding$7,926,009
FS, December 2016 – February 2017 Flooding$2,999,277
BIA, February 2020 Flooding$100,000
FS, February 2020 Flooding$400,000
Puerto RicoSeptember 2017 Hurricanes Irma and Maria$2,171,729$3,158,988
May 28-29, 2019 Heavy Rains$916,280
January 2020 Earthquakes and Landslides$70,979
South CarolinaMarch 9, 2018 S-50/I-26 Truck Crash$2,759,934$5,315,928
February 6, 2020 Severe Weather and Flooding$1,557,461
FWS, September 2018 Hurricane Florence$87,167
FS, September 2019 Hurricane Dorian$911,366
South DakotaApril 06, 2020 Basin flooding$1,365,491$1,424,697
FWS, April 2019 Midwest Floods$59,206
TennesseeJanuary 1-2020, Statewide Flooding, Severe Storms & Landslides$3,954,509$4,508,654
FS, February 2019 Southeast Floods$262,345
NPS, February 2020 Storm and Flooding$291,800
TexasApril 12, 2019 Severe Weather Event$7,926,009$13,077,915
September 17, 2019 Tropical Storm Imelda$5,151,906
UtahMarch 18, 2020 Earthquake Damage$845,903$2,393,402
FS, April 1 – May 1, 2019 Avalanche$1,303,803
FS, April 2019 Extreme Runoff$243,696
VermontApril 14, 2019 Snow Melt, Heavy Rain and Severe Flooding$237,780$10,493,423
October 31, 2019 Heavy Rain, High Winds, and Severe Flooding$9,511,211
FS, April 15, 2019 Flooding$744,432
VirginiaMay-June 2018 Flooding$1,492,529$10,394,562
October 11,2018 Hurricane Michael$3,437,026
FS, April – May, 2017 Heavy Rains and Flooding$584,007
NPS, May 2020 Blue Ridge Parkway Flooding Event$4,000,000
2020 Division Disaster Assessments$200,000
MSAR, 2020 MSAR Budget$681,000
WashingtonFebruary 2017 Severe Winter Storms$673,711$22,217,854
October 5, 2019 I-5 and 13th St. Bridge Hit$51,194
FS, July 2016 Flooding$200,000
FS, April – June 2018 Rapid Snowmelt and Flooding$988,848
December 16, 2019 I-5 and SR 397 Bridge Damage$199,231
FS, February 2020 Flooding$1,000,000
NPS, February 2020 Flooding$150,000
January 20, 2020 Severe Storms and Flooding$18,954,870
West VirginiaFS, August 2018 Flooding$356,655$2,803,771
FS, June 30, 2019 Flooding$2,262,888
FWS, June 30, 2019 Flooding$184,228
WisconsinFS, July 19-29, 2019 Wind event$800,644$1,076,313
FWS, March 2019 Flooding$275,669
WyomingFS, June 2017 Flooding and Runoff$120,000$215,576
NPS, June 2017 Flooding$95,576
Total$574,029,949$574,029,949

An additional listing of reimbursements can be found here—

