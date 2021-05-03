UA Little Rock asks students to be aware, touts campus safety features

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UA Little Rock is reminding its students to stay safe. A memo was sent out to the Trojan community after Little Rock police linked a series of stabbings.

The campus sits just a few miles from where one of the attacks took place, but staff and students say they feel safe on campus.

The University is busier than ever as students roam campus for the perfect study spot before finals.

Third-year nursing student Bianca Okonkwo is part of the steady steam. She knows her way around after years as a Trojan.

“I actually do enjoy the campus,” Okonkwo said, “It has a lot of scenery, a lot of places you can study.”

But the layout’s other major feature is its safety.

Although the memo sent out last week reminds students to stay safe, Chancellor Christina Drale says precautions are already in place, and have been for years.

“We are one of the safest campuses in the state,” Drale said.

The first line of defense is their campus-based police department, who also monitors security cameras 24/7 to keep an eye out for danger.

“We have 22 officers,” Drale explained, “[and] 31 public safety employees.” These officers also are available to escort students and staff to and from their cars if they feel unsafe.

Another feature are the blue emergency call lights placed every few yards – safety phones that will connect students direct to campus security.

For Okonkwo, the security features come as a welcome relief.

“Although I do have my own safety precautions,” Okonkwo said, “I do feel like I don’t have to look over my shoulder a lot.”

She adds that she also takes personal precautions when on and off-campus, including a can of mace attached to her keychain for easy access.

The best piece of advice Chancellor Drale can give is to be aware of your surroundings and call for help whenever you feel unsafe.

She adds it’s better to be safe than sorry, and to keep an eye out for any suspicious activities or persons.