LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Major changes are coming to the UA Little Rock campus. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the start of construction on Trojan Way.

The project features enhanced walkways, expanded seating and areas for gathering as well as an outdoor learning environment outside the library.

The fifteen-month building project funded by a $5.5 million grant from the Donaghey Foundation and will run from 28th Street to University Drive.

Greg Flesher, president of the Donaghey Foundation said that the goal of the project is to make UA Little Rock a great university.

“Keep in mind my motto: you can’t have a great city without a great university, so let’s make this a great university,” Flesher said.

WER Architects have been selected as the project architect, while Nabholz Construction has been selected as the contractor.