LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will welcome students, faculty and alumni back to campus with their annual BBQ at Bailey event next month.

BBQ at Bailey will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Grove near the Fine Arts Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be music, games and free BBQ sandwiches for all attendees.

The event is usually held at the Bailey Alumni & Friends Center, but it will be held at the Grove due to changes on campus this year. The Bailey Center is currently under construction to add an alumni plaza, which will display bricks dedicated to alumni for the past 96 years.

The university is currently working to raise $250 million to support student scholarships, programs and the campus environment.

For more information on UA Little Rock and BBQ at Bailey, visit UALR.edu.