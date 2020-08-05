UA-Little Rock Campus Garden to host first summer farmstand event

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – The UA-Little Rock Campus Garden will host its first farmstand event of the summer on Thursday, August 6.

Students, staff, and volunteers will be passing out fresh veggies to members of the community.

This past April the Campus Garden hosted a similar event that had an overwhelming response, with cars lining down Fair Park Boulevard.

Dr. Michael DeAngelis, co-director of the Campus Garden, says they just happy to be able to provide fresh produce for the local community.

“With this, we are going to give away vegetables and it pays what you can or donation,” says Dr. DeAngelis.

All proceeds from the farmstand event will go to the maintenance of the campus garden.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until they run out of vegetables.

