LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock celebrated National Nurses Day by donating meals to two local hospitals.

The school also did this to pay homage to its more than 4,000 graduates.

Volunteers were led by the Trojan Horse mascot to really put on a show and meals and trojan swag, including masks that were donated to workers at CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock and also Saline Memorial Hospital.