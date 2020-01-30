UA Little Rock chancellor makes plans for academic change

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Academic change is coming for UA Little Rock.

The university has released the following letter written by Chancellor Christina Drale outlining what’s ahead:

Many colleges and universities are facing unprecedented challenges. A combination of flat state funding and declining enrollment has led many in the higher education community to make tough decisions about how to remain sustainable for the future.

UA Little Rock has always been an integral part of the educational fabric of central Arkansas – filling a unique role by serving a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate students and addressing the needs of business, government, and cultural interests in our capital city. That mission will not change, but the way we achieve it must change. The leaders of our institution, in collaboration with community and business leaders, agree it is time to take a fresh look at our portfolio to ensure its relevance and effectiveness in producing a vibrant workforce and better lives for those we serve. This review will also allow us to focus on our strengths and prioritize our investments in the future.

The changes ahead will require difficult choices. Today, the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas received my letter of intent to begin the process of formal academic planning, one of the two categories of retrenchment available to UA institutions. This review will also allow us to focus on our strengths and prioritize our investments in the future. This process will allow UA Little Rock to safeguard its sustainability and emerge as a stronger, more focused university.

Christina S. Drale

UA Little Rock Chancellor