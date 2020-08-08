UA-Little Rock holds first Trojan drive-up event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday night, UA-Little Rock held its first Trojan drive-up event.

It allowed students to apply for admission, tour the campus, and meet with advisors, all the while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Students we spoke to said it was a helpful event given so many questions surrounding the school year.

“It just makes people feel secure. I know I don’t have an autoimmune deficiency, I’m not at risk or anything but for the people at risk I think it makes them feel better,” said Hunter Raimey a UA-Little Rock student.

“Definitely going into the school year, I’m worried about people not caring about the virus and not social distancing it getting worse, but for me personally I plan on keeping a distance from everyone,” said Jenna Lee a UA-Little Rock student.

The fall semester at UA-Little Rock starts Monday, August 24.