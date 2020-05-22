UA Little Rock hosting drive-in movie, May 29

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Little Rock Marathon will host a drive-in movie presentation of the Black Panther on Friday, May 29, 2020 in a parking lot on the University of Arkansas – Little Rock campus located at W. 32nd Street and Fair Park Boulevard.

The movie is in partnership with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Little Rock Parks & Recreation. Admission is free and parking spots will be first come, first served to the first 75 vehicles. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie set to begin at sundown.

Sound will be transmitted to each car via an FM transmitter.

In efforts to keep everyone safe and maintain proper physical distancing, attendees must stay in their vehicle, except to go to the restroom and must wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose for this purpose.

There are no concessions so bring your own popcorn, sodas and snacks.