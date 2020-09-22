UA-Little Rock joins other schools in participating in National Voter Registration Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Schools in the Sunbelt Conference are battling it out off the Gridiron or Hardcourt today and instead are now trying to get as many people as possible to register to vote.

It’s all part of National Voter Registration Day.

The University is partnering with ‘Secure the Ballot’ to help students, faculty, staff, and alumni to get registered ahead of this year’s presidential election.

“Voting is your voice and your voice matters,” said UA-Little Rock student Ty Collins.

The event was a friendly competition to see which school could get the most people registered. When we last checked out the leaderboard, Arkansas State was in 5th place and UA-Little Rock was in 10th.

Georgia State gets the bragging rights for being in first.