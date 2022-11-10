LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students at The University of Arkansas at Little Rock took their homecoming fun to the swimming pool Wednesday afternoon.

Campus organizations gathered to participate in the cardboard boat regatta. School officials said that the event is a yearly activity for students during homecoming week.

After building their boats, the participating groups took them to the school’s indoor pool to see who would win awards in the race.

The Chancellor’s Leadership Corps won for most spectacular sinking. The Baptist Campus Ministry won pride of the regatta. The best dressed award went to Kappa Delta and the team spirit award went to the Maroon Mob.

UA Little Rock’s homecoming game will be held Thursday. The women’s team will play the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the Jack Stephens Center at 5 p.m. The men’s team will play Arkansas Baptist College at 7:30 p.m.