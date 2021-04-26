UA-Pulaski Tech sets virtual graduation for May 15

University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College has scheduled a virtual graduation ceremony for May 15 at 11 a.m.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark-University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College has scheduled a virtual graduation ceremony for May 15 at 11 a.m.

This year’s commencement speaker is State Representative Jamie Scott, who represents Arkansas House District 37. The North Little Rock native was the youngest African American woman elected to the Arkansas State Legislature. Scott is also the executive director for Pulaski County Youth Services and a former UA – Pulaski Tech student.

School officials say the ceremony will be hosted on the Marching Order platform.

Personal photos and quotes from students will be displayed during the ceremony, which can be shared with friends and family.

“Commencement is the best day of the year at UA – Pulaski Tech, and we honor and respect the hard work and academic achievements of the Class of 2021,” said Chancellor Margaret Ellibee.

For more information on the graduation ceremony, visit UAPTC.edu.