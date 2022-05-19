LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Summer vacation may be on the minds of students in central Arkansas, but UAMS is hoping healthy eating will also be top of mind.

The hospital system has partnered with the Little Rock chapter of Links, Incorporated to promote healthy snacking in kids.

As part of the program, Links is working with students to teach them the importance of fruits and vegetables in their diets and how to make sure what they are eating is healthy.

“In this country, we have a challenge with obesity,” said Culinary Medicine Program Director Gloria Richard-Davis. “We have childhood obesity and the more fruits and vegetables you get in your diet, the less likely we will have this continuation of obesity.”

On Thursday, the Links worked with J.A. Fair’s next generation of girl’s club.

They will also work with the Little Rock School District and Stephens Elementary next school year.