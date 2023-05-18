LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Baptist Health held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning for the new Cancer Clinic Infusion on both Baptist Health Medical Center campuses in Little Rock.

The new clinics are geared towards cancer patients, to give them a broader spectrum of options.

Some of the services available include prescribing the appropriate chemotherapy, managing the side effects, and providing support care to the patients and coordinating their care with other health care providers.

Director of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Michael Birrer, said that the services included include cutting edge therapies.

“We have very talented people, state of the art therapies, we give cellular therapies. These are the absolute cutting-edge therapies that take patients who are very, very sick at the end of the natural history of their disease and cures them.”

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. till 4:30 P.M. on Kanis Road.